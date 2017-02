JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 Shares in South Africa's Harmony Gold extended their losses on Friday to over six percent, bucking a positive upturn on the broader Johannesburg market as global stocks rebounded.

At 1440 GMT, shares were down around six percent to 86.20 rand. One Johannesburg-based analyst said investors were switching to its rivals after it posted a 67 percent decline in quarterly earnings released on Monday.

Harmony shares also posted their biggest intra-day decline in about two months. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)