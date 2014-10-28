JOHANNESBURG Oct 28 The principles of editorial
independence and integrity at South Africa's e.tv are "not up
for negotiation," the chairman of the leading private
broadcaster's parent company said in an e-mail to staff on
Tuesday.
"Apart from an ideological rejection of political
interference, there are compelling business reasons never to
allow this to happen," John Copelyn, the chairman of Sabido
Investments, said in the e-mail seen by Reuters.
E.tv, South Africa's only private free-to-air network, is
majority owned by Sabido, whose biggest shareholder is Hosken
Consolidated Investments.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock)