* Marcel Golding made serious financial blunders
* Golding purchased shares without board approval
* No political interference at private channel
(Adds more details, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 28 South Africa's leading
private broadcaster hit back at allegations on Tuesday that its
editorial independence was under threat from a political and
union plot to sway coverage on its 24-hour ENCA news channel.
In an email to staff, John Copelyn, the chairman of ENCA
parent company Sabido Investments, dismissed accusations by
suspended chief executive Marcel Golding - who resigned on
Monday - that the ruling African National Congress had tried to
influence its news agenda.
"Apart from an ideological rejection of political
interference, there are compelling business reasons never to
allow this to happen," Copelyn said in the email seen by
Reuters.
The spat between Copelyn and Golding, apartheid-era trade
unionists who founded the channel in 1998 using funds from the
South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (SACTWU), has
raised questions about media freedom in South Africa 20 years
after the end of apartheid.
SACTWU is an ally of President Jacob Zuma, and Golding said
the union used its influence on the board of ENCA's parent
company to push for favourable coverage of state infrastructure
projects ahead of an election in May this year.
ENCA's main competitor is the state-run SABC, whose
political coverage is frequently accused of being favourable to
the ANC.
Golding resigned on Monday after losing a court bid to
overturn his suspension, which Copelyn said was the result of
Golding buying 24 million rand ($2.2 million) of shares in an
electronic equipment firm on behalf of the company but without
board approval.
Golding has said the investment was a strategic one made to
help another group company and that he was suspended after he
resisted political interference in the station's news content.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Joe Brock/Jeremy Gaunt)