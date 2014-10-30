CAPE TOWN Oct 30 South Africa's Hosken Consolidated Investments has appointed Chief Financial Officer Kevin Govender as the acting chief executive of its Sabido unit, HCI's CEO said on Thursday, following the high-profile exit of another executive.

Marcel Golding resigned as executive chairman of HCI and chief executive of its Sabido unit this week following a tussle with the board that he said was over editorial independence at South Africa's only free-to-air private broadcaster, a group company.

The spat has raised questions and fueled debate about media freedom in South Africa. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)