CAPE TOWN Oct 30 South Africa's Hosken
Consolidated Investments has appointed Chief Financial
Officer Kevin Govender as the acting chief executive of its
Sabido unit, HCI's CEO said on Thursday, following the
high-profile exit of another executive.
Marcel Golding resigned as executive chairman of HCI and
chief executive of its Sabido unit this week following a tussle
with the board that he said was over editorial independence at
South Africa's only free-to-air private broadcaster, a group
company.
The spat has raised questions and fueled debate about media
freedom in South Africa.
