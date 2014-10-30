(Recasts, adds quotes from chief executive)
CAPE TOWN Oct 30 Hosken Consolidated
Investments has no plans to sell its 24-hour news
channel, its chief executive said on Thursday, quashing
speculation of an ownership shake-up at South Africa's private
broadcaster.
"I would say the chances of HCI spinning of its media assets
at this point in time are close to zero," John Copelyn told the
company's annual general meeting.
HCI has been wracked by a boardroom fight that has also
raised questions about media independence at its eNCA news
channel, which is seen as an important counterbalance to the
state-run SABC for political coverage.
Marcel Golding stepped down this week as executive chairman
of HCI and as chief executive of the broadcaster, saying he had
been targeted by the board for resisting political interference
into news coverage.
The company has said editorial independence was "not up for
negotiation" and that its earlier suspension of Golding was due
to a share purchase he authorised without board permission.
In court documents filed by Golding last week he said he had
intended to make a bid for HCI's media assets.
Shares of HCI were down 2 percent at 150.51 rand.
