CAPE TOWN Aug 12 South Korean car manufacturer
Hyundai Motor Co. has started production at its
first assembly plant in South Africa, initially building
medium-sized commercial trucks, a company spokesman said on
Tuesday.
The Benoni plant, situated in South Africa's economic hub
Gauteng, has been assembling trucks since July, ahead of a
formal launch in September, Deon Sonnekus said.
"This is the first time that Hyundai has set up an assembly
plant in South Africa," Sonnekus said, adding that the company
expects to also assemble pick-up trucks from next year.
South Africa is the continent's leading automotive
manufacturer and aims to build 1.2 million vehicles by 2020.
However, labour strikes and slowing economic growth in
recent months have curbed output at the local plants of some of
the world's main carmakers, including Ford, Toyota
and BMW.
