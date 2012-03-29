* S.African govt ploughs $420 mln into new platinum venture
* Production target of 1.1 mln oz/year
* Firm would be world's third largest producer
* To create 9,000 direct jobs
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, March 29 South Africa's government
is to plough $420 million into a public-private platinum venture
with Pallinghurst Resources that has ambitions to
become the world's third-largest producer of the precious metal.
The partnership, which includes the local Bakgatla Ba
Kgafela tribe, has a production target of 1.1 million ounces
within the next five years. That would make it the biggest
producer behind Anglo American Platinum and Impala
Platinum.
Pallinghurst chairman Brian Gilbertson, a South African
miner who made a name for himself at global giant BHP Billiton,
said the new company's mines were open-cast and shallow
operations that would last at least 30 years.
Other platinum mines in South Africa, home to 80 percent of
world supplies, are getting deeper and more expensive, leading
to a levelling off of their output. Deeper mines are also more
dangerous.
"In an industry where supply is going to be challenged and
demand is going to be strong, getting into this opportunity and
bringing about the consolidation that we have worked on for four
years, is a significant step forward," Gilbertson told Reuters.
A statement said the investment, which includes $420 million
from the government's Industrial Development Corporation, would
create 9,000 direct jobs - a big boost for the ruling African
National Congress' (ANC) fight against 24 percent unemployment.
The new venture will also build a processing plant as part
of a wider push to increase mining "value-add", rather than
simply digging up and exporting ore.
Gilbertson said the processing plant would focus on a new
technology called the Kell Process, which cuts out the smelting
step completely, taking a weight off the shoulders of South
Africa's chronically strained power supplies.
"On the basis of work done so far it is very energy
efficient - reducing the energy requirement by 80 percent in a
situation where electricity costs are rising and electricity is
constrained," Gilbertson said.
South Africa's smaller platinum players have long bemoaned
the fact that they are hamstrung by the world's two largest
producers because they are forced to sell their concentrate to
their smelters.
Their metal is then also often marketed and sold by these
majors.
The IDC and Pallinghurst said the company should be set up
by June, and work would begin on its first plant in 12 to 18
months.
They also expect to take the company public through a dual
listing in Johannesburg and either London or Hong Kong in the
coming year.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas and Olivia Kumwenda; editing by
William Hardy)