JOHANNESBURG, April 20 South Africa's Industrial
Development Corporation (IDC) is in talks with China for a loan
to invest in sectors such as infrastructure development and
health, chief executive Geoffrey Qhena said on Friday.
Qhena also told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on
infrastructure development that the IDC, a state investment
agency, had arranged another loan with the Public Investment
Corporation (PIC), the government workers' pension fund.
The IDC aims to invest more than 100 billion rand ($12.75
billion) over the next five years, mainly in state-owned
utilities such as Eskom and Transnet, Qhena said.
"We've concluded with the PIC a facility," Qhena said,
declining to reveal the amount. "We are also concluding
something with China, which we will announce in due course."
($1 = 7.8426 South African rand)
