JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 South Africa's Illovo Sugar reported a 10 percent decline in first-half earnings on Monday due to lower sugar production and depressed global prices.

Headline earnings per share fell to 171.1 cents per share in the six months to September from 190.1 cents a year earlier, Africa's largest sugar producer said in a statement. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Anand Basu)