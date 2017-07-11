FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 11:13 AM / a day ago

South Africa's manufacturing output down 0.8 percent y/y in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's manufacturing output fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in May, contracting less than expected, after falling by 4.2 percent in April, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing volumes would contract by 4.5 percent year-on-year in May.

Factory production on a month-on-month basis fell 0.3 percent, but was up 0.4 percent in the three months to May compared with the previous three months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)

