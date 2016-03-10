PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 12
CAPE TOWN, March 10 Another unit at South Africa's new Ingula hydro plant generating 333 megawatts (MW) was linked to the national grid on Sunday and full operation of the 1,332 MW station is expected in January 2017, a cabinet minister said on Thursday.
Africa's most industrialised country is building new power plants to stave off energy shortages affecting economic growth.
State-owned utility Eskom has said it will increase its capital expenditure by 44 percent to 324 billion rand ($21 billion) over the next five years to build new power stations. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
CHICAGO, April 12 Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, has established a separate bioscience unit to expand its role in supplying pig parts for medical uses, with the ultimate goal of selling pig organs for transplantation into humans.