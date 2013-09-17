South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 South African investment bank and asset manager Investec plans to cut 70 jobs from its Australian operation, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Stephen Koseff made the statement at a briefing following the release of a trading update. It was not immediately clear what jobs would be cut.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.