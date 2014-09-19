(Adds AFN product code)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 19 South African investment
bank Investec expects an improved first half
performance, boosted mainly by increased assets under
management, the company said on Friday.
The wealth manager said its asset management division had
seen net inflows of 2.7 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) as third
party funds increased by 9 percent in the five months to the end
of August.
Lending contracted by 3 percent in the period after the sale
of some Australian assets in July and the bank said it expected
impairments to drop by 12 percent.
Investec sold its Australian professional finance and
leasing businesses for A$440 million ($393 million) to Bank of
Queensland as part of its strategy to offload
struggling non-core operations.
Impairments in South Africa were low at the moment, but
could tick up should the economy remain weak, Chief executive
Stephen Koseff told investors. Bad debts in the UK would fall as
the bank cleared legacy loans.
"For the group, impairments can still come down from where
they were because we won't have Australia anymore. They were
elevated in Australia and we have cleaned that out," Koseff
said.
Earlier this week, the lender said it would dispose of Irish
mortgages worth 540 million pounds ($880 million) to U.S.
private equity firm Lone Star.
The deal was hot on the heels of another sale of UK mortgage
business Kensington for 180 million pounds.
Investec's stock had barely moved by 0850 GMT, but has
gained nearly 40 percent since January, making it the best
performer among South Africa's five biggest banks so far this
year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6083 British pound)
(1 US dollar = 1.1197 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella
Mapenzauswa)