JOHANNESBURG, March 20 South Africa's Investec
expects full-year earnings growth after increasing the
funds it manages, the investment bank and asset manager said on
Friday but warned that a weaker rand currency would hurt group
results.
Investec, which is also listed in London, said in a
statement that its Wealth and Investment and Asset Management
businesses had received a combined 5 billion pound ($7 billion)
in net fund inflows during the financial year.
However, the rand's depreciation against the pound would
hurt the group's overall results for the year ending March 2015,
Investec said, adding that the rand had depreciated about 11
percent over the period.
($1 = 0.6782 pounds)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)