(Adds quote, details, background)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 South Africa's deputy
president will visit Iran to explore opportunities for
co-operation in the energy sector with a view to attracting
investment into a refinery Pretoria is planning to build, his
office said on Thursday.
South Africa is considering building an oil refinery that
will process Iranian crude to bolster its petrol supply and
reduce its dependence on foreign companies.
Pretoria has said it will resume oil imports from Tehran
"tomorrow" if sanctions are lifted but without its own refinery,
it would have to rely on foreign oil companies who own
refineries in Africa's most developed economy.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to pay a
courtesy call on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Speaker of
parliament Ali Larinjani among other officials, his office said
in a statement.
"Ramaphosa's delegation will also explore opportunities for
the co-operation in the energy sector with a view of attracting
investment into South African refinery and shipping capacity and
for an exchange of technology and skills in the energy sectors,"
his office said.
Plans for the new refinery are at an early stage, and
estimated cost or time frame for construction have not yet been
made public.
South Africa has been diversifying its crude sources after
the European Union and the United States imposed sanctions on
Iran, its former top supplier.
The country's Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) has said it is
seeking to import 24 million barrels of oil a year from Iraq to
boost its reserves in what would be South Africa's first crude
imports from Baghdad for more than a decade.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)