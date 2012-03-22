PRETORIA, March 22 South Africa has suspended
almost all of its oil imports from Iran and intends to abide by
a U.S. request to significantly drop its supplies from the
state, a senior diplomat said on Thursday.
"(To my knowledge), no Iranian oil is flowing into our
country," deputy foreign minister Ebrahim Ebrahim told a news
conference.
"If there is any, it is very little."
South Africa is on a State Department list of 12 countries
that buy Iranian oil and could be subject to U.S. sanctions
unless they significantly cut purchases.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, editing by Ed Stoddard)