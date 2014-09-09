PRETORIA, Sept 9 South Africa is looking to
resume oil imports from Iran, once its biggest supplier of
crude, and hopes to resolve "sanction issues" that have blocked
purchases within the next three months, its deputy foreign
minister said on Tuesday.
South Africa halted crude purchases from Iran in June 2012
because of Western pressure. South Africa bought around 68,000
barrels of oil per day from Iran in the month before exports
halted, around a quarter of its crude oil needs.
The announcement by deputy South African foreign minister
Nomaindiya Mfeketo came after more than a day of talks in
Pretoria with her Iranian counterpart.
