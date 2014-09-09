* Iran was South Africa's biggest oil supplier in 2011
* South Africa imports around 380,000 bpd of crude
* Jacob Zuma to visit Tehran soon - Iranian minister
By Joe Brock
PRETORIA, Sept 9 South Africa wants to resume
oil imports from Iran, once its biggest supplier, and hopes to
resolve "sanction issues" that have blocked purchases within the
next three months, its deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday.
South Africa bought around 68,000 barrels of oil per day
(bpd) from Iran in May 2012, a month before it halted crude
purchases as Western countries pressured Tehran over its nuclear
programme. That was well down from peak purchases in 2011.
Africa's second biggest crude consumer imports around
380,000 bpd, with Saudi Arabia overtaking Iran as its biggest
supplier in 2012 when Western sanctions increased. Nigeria,
Angola and Ghana also sell South Africa oil.
"Definitely we have an agreement, of course with the
sanction issue it slowed down, but definitely that is something
we are doing," Nomaindiya Mfeketo said in response to a question
about whether South Africa would resume Iranian oil imports.
"We deliberated on that (timing) in our meetings. We're
looking at something under three months," she added.
The announcement by Mfeketo came after more than a day of
talks in Pretoria with her Iranian counterpart, Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian. No details were given of the discussions or
how the sanctions issues might be resolved.
The United States granted South Africa an exemption from
financial sanctions after it made cuts in Iranian imports, but
European Union sanctions preventing insurers from underwriting
Iranian shipments have presented other problems for Pretoria.
Amir-Abdollahian said trade between the two countries was
set to increase and South African President Jacob Zuma would be
visiting Iran at a date to announced soon.
World powers have imposed sanctions on Iran over its nuclear
programme, blocking more than $100 billion of much-needed oil
revenue held abroad from flowing back to the producer.
Trade sanctions have also prevented Iran from exporting to
some countries, even though it sits on the world's largest gas
reserves, according to statistics compiled by BP.
Iran's exports to its top four oil buyers - China, India,
Japan and South Korea - rose to 1.2 million bpd in the first
half of 2014, versus 961,236 bpd in the same period a year ago,
according to official customs data and tanker arrival schedules.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)