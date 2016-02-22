JOHANNESBURG Feb 22 The South African furniture retail unit of Steinhoff International plans to cut 4,110 jobs as it closes stores as part of structural changes to revamp the ailing retailer, a trade union said on Monday.

The unit, JD Group, last week served notice that proposes restructuring expected to affect 4,110 workers, the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)