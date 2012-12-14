UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South African retailer JD Group said on Friday it had acquired 19 properties and leases from Steinhoff International in exchange for JD Group shares worth 447 million rand ($51.7 million).
JD Group said the purchase would be done through a fresh issue of 9.5 million JD Group shares at a price of 47 rand per share. The company said the transaction was aimed at diversifying its asset base. ($1 = 8.6454 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources