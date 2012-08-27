JOHANNESBURG, Aug 27 Offshore investors bought 2.1 billion rand ($250 million) worth of local debt last week but sold 241 million rand in equities, data from the JSE showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the corresponding year-to-date in 2011. All figures are in billions of rand. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year to date Year to date 24/08/2012 26/08/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 18.4 23.3 682.8 628.1 Sales 16.3 24.6 619.6 575.1 Net Purchases 2.1 -1.2 63.1 53.0 Equities Week ended Week ended Year to date Year to date 24/08/2012 26/08/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 8.7 7.1 332.0 307.3 Sales 8.9 8.7 333.0 316.8 Net Purchases -0.241 -1.6 -1.0 -9.5 ($1 = 8.4060 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala)