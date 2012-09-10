JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 Offshore accounts bought South African bonds and equities last week, purchasing 5.2 billion rand ($637.94 million) worth of local debt and bought 279 million rand in shares, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 07/09/2012 09/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 18.8 15.4 719.0 659.7 Sales 13.6 16.3 647.7 608.0 Net Purchases 5.2 -0.9 71.3 51.7 Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 07/09/2012 09/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 9.2 7.1 349.1 324.9 Sales 9.0 11.6 351.8 336.9 Net Purchases 0.3 -4.5 -2.6 -12.0 ($1 = 8.1512 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala)