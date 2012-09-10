JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 Offshore accounts bought South African
bonds and equities last week, purchasing 5.2 billion rand ($637.94 million)
worth of local debt and bought 279 million rand in shares, data from the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday.
Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week,
for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011.
Bonds
Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date
07/09/2012 09/09/2011 2012 2011
Purchases 18.8 15.4 719.0 659.7
Sales 13.6 16.3 647.7 608.0
Net Purchases 5.2 -0.9 71.3 51.7
Equities
Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date
07/09/2012 09/09/2011 2012 2011
Purchases 9.2 7.1 349.1 324.9
Sales 9.0 11.6 351.8 336.9
Net Purchases 0.3 -4.5 -2.6 -12.0
($1 = 8.1512 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala)