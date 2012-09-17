JOHANNESBURG, Sept 17 Offshore accounts sold South African bonds and equities last week, offloading 2.8 billion rand ($340.91 million) worth of local debt and 573 million rand in shares, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 14/09/2012 16/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 19.5 22.4 738.6 682.1 Sales 22.4 28.5 670.1 636.4 Net Purchases -2.8 -6.0 68.5 45.7 Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 14/09/2012 16/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 17.1 8.8 366.2 333.7 Sales 17.6 12.9 369.4 350.7 Net Purchases -0.6 -4.1 -3.2 -16.1 ($1 = 8.2133 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)