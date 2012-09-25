JOHANNESBURG, Sept 25 Offshore accounts bought 2.2 billion rand ($268 million) worth of local debt and sold 994 million rand in shares last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 21/09/2012 23/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 24.5 19.0 763.1 701.1 Sales 22.3 23.5 692.4 660.0 Net Purchases 2.2 -4.6 70.7 41.1 Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 21/09/2012 23/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 13.0 8.4 379.2 342.0 Sales 14.0 10.4 383.4 360.1 Net Purchases -1.0 -2.0 -4.2 -18.1 ($1 = 8.2165 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala)