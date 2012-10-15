JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 Foreign accounts sold South African bonds and equities last week, offloading 3.8 billion rand ($434 million) worth of local shares and 1.5 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 12/10/2012 14/10/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 11.2 8.5 411.9 372.0 Sales 14.9 8.4 423.8 388.5 Net Purchases -3.8 0.09 -11.8 -16.5 Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 12/10/2012 14/10/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 27.0 18.8 846.9 751.3 Sales 28.5 15.6 767.6 710.4 Net Purchases -1.5 3.2 79.4 40.9 ($1 = 8.7545 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala)