JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 Foreign accounts sold South African bonds
and equities last week, offloading 3.8 billion rand ($434 million) worth of
local shares and 1.5 billion rand in bonds, data from the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange showed on Monday.
Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week,
for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011.
Equities
Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date
12/10/2012 14/10/2011 2012 2011
Purchases 11.2 8.5 411.9 372.0
Sales 14.9 8.4 423.8 388.5
Net Purchases -3.8 0.09 -11.8 -16.5
Bonds
Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date
12/10/2012 14/10/2011 2012 2011
Purchases 27.0 18.8 846.9 751.3
Sales 28.5 15.6 767.6 710.4
Net Purchases -1.5 3.2 79.4 40.9
($1 = 8.7545 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala)