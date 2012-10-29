JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 Foreign accounts bought 423 million rand ($49 million) worth of South African shares and 342 million rand in bonds last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 26/10/2012 28/10/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 8.2 9.2 431.4 387.9 Sales 7.8 8.3 443.5 404.6 Net Purchases 0.4 0.9 -12.2 -16.7 Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 26/10/2012 28/10/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 15.8 40.9 884.6 782.6 Sales 15.5 37.2 801.3 736.5 Net Purchases 0.3 3.7 83.2 46.1 ($1 = 8.7000 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Xola Potelwa)