JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 Foreign accounts bought 4.2 billion rand ($478 million) worth of South African shares and sold 2.1 billion rand in bonds last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 02/11/2012 04/11/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 11.7 9.1 443.1 397.0 Sales 7.5 9.3 451.0 414.0 Net Purchases 4.2 -0.2 -7.9 -17.0 Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 02/11/2012 04/11/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 12.4 12.9 897.0 795.5 Sales 14.6 11.4 815.9 748.0 Net Purchases -2.1 1.5 81.1 47.6 ($1 = 8.7939 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Xola Potelwa)