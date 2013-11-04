BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 Offshore investors bought 1.5 billion rand ($147.51 million) worth of South African bonds last week and sold 374 million rand in stocks, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 1/11/13 2/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 14.9 12.4 690.2 897.0 Sales (bln rand) 13.4 14.6 642.0 815.9 Net purchases 1.5 -2.1 48.3 81.1 Equities Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 01/11/13 02/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 11.1 11.7 557.7 443.1 Sales (bln rand) 11.4 7.5 538.7 451.0 Net purchases -0.37 4.2 19.0 -7.9 ($1 = 10.1689 South African rand) (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; editing by David Dolan)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.