JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3 Offshore investors sold 2.5 billion rand ($243 million) worth of South African bonds last week and 2.4 billion rand in stocks, according to data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Bonds Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 29/11/13 30/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 6.5 19.9 740.4 963.5 Sales (bln rand) 9.0 19.7 705.0 873.1 Net purchases -2.5 0.3 35.3 90.4 Stocks Week ended Week ended Yr-to-date Yr-to-date 29/11/13 30/11/12 2013 2012 Purchases (bln rand) 11.8 11.1 604.7 481.8 Sales (bln rand) 14.3 11.6 602.5 490.5 Net purchases -2.4 -0.5 2.2 -8.6 ($1 = 10.2813 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)