JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 Foreigners bought 4.4 billion rand ($638.6 million) worth of South African bonds last week but sold 2.7 billion in stocks, data released by the exchange operator JSE Ltd on Monday showed.

Local stocks contine to be sold off as global equity markets fall on concerns about the effects of U.S. and euro zone debts on the global economy.

Stocks slid to their lowest levels in 11 months earlier on Monday, tumbling more than 2 percent after the downgrade in U.S. debt sparked a global sell-off in equities and a flight to safe haven assets such as gold.

This is likely to see offshore investors continue to dump stocks while bond flows may slowdown, analysts say.

Foreigners own a record high 27 percent of rand denominated debt, which increased aggressively since last year the Treasury says.

Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2010, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2010.

All figures are in billions of rand.

Bonds

Week ended Week ended Year to date Year to date

05/08/2011 06/08/2010 2011 2010 Purchases 28.2 14.7 553.6 361.9 Sales 23.8 13.2 507.6 306.0 Net Purchases 4.4 1.5 46.0 55.9

Equities

Week ended Week ended Year to date Year to date

05/08/2011 06/08/2010 2011 2010 Purchases 7.9 7.2 281.1 280.9 Sales 10.6 8.8 283.9 259.3 Net Purchases -2.7 -1.6 -2.8 21.5 ($1 = 6.890 South African Rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)