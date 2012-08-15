JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 Offshore investors bought 290 million rand ($35.2 million) worth of local stocks last week but sold 1.7 billion rand in bonds, data from the JSE showed on Wednesday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the corresponding year-to-date in 2011. All figures are in billions of rand. Equities Week ended Week ended Year to date Year to date 10/08/2012 12/08/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 6.7 10.5 314.7 291.6 Sales 6.4 13.7 315.1 297.6 Net Purchases 0.3 -3.2 -0.4 -6.0 Bonds Week ended Week ended Year to date Year to date 10/08/2012 12/08/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 10.1 25.4 647.5 579.0 Sales 11.8 24.2 583.1 531.8 Net Purchases -1.7 1.2 64.4 47.2 ($1 = 8.2210 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)