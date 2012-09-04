JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 Offshore accounts continued to buy South African bonds and sell equities last week, purchasing 3 billion rand ($357.10 million) worth of local debt and selling 1.9 billion rand in shares, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Tuesday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 31/08/2012 02/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 17.5 16.2 700.2 644.3 Sales 14.4 16.6 634.1 591.7 Net Purchases 3.0 -0.4 66.2 52.6 Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 31/08/2012 02/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 7.9 10.4 339.9 317.7 Sales 9.8 8.5 342.8 325.2 Net Purchases -1.9 -1.9 -2.9 -7.5 ($1 = 8.38 South African rand) (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)