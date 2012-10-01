JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 Offshore accounts bought more than 3 billion rand ($360.61 million) worth of local debt but sold 221 million rand in shares last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 28/09/2012 30/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 22.4 16.0 785.5 717.1 Sales 19.4 21.0 711.7 681.0 Net Purchases 3.0 -5.0 73.8 36.1 Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 28/09/2012 30/09/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 12.4 11.5 391.6 353.5 Sales 12.6 10.7 396.0 370.8 Net Purchases -0.2 0.8 -4.4 -17.2 ($1 = 8.3194 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)