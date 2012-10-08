JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 Offshore accounts bought more than 7.1 billion rand ($796 million) worth of local debt but sold 3.7 billion rand in shares last week, data from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange showed on Monday. Below are tables outlining purchases, sales and net purchases for the week, for the same period in 2011, for the year-to-date and the year-to-date in 2011. Bonds Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 05/10/2012 07/10/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 34.5 37.0 820.0 732.5 Sales 27.3 35.1 739.1 694.8 Net Purchases 7.1 1.9 80.9 37.7 Equities Week ended Week ended Year-to-date Year-to-date 05/10/2012 07/10/2011 2012 2011 Purchases 9.2 9.9 400.8 363.5 Sales 12.8 9.3 408.8 380.1 Net Purchases -3.7 0.6 -8.1 -16.6 ($1 = 8.9195 South African rand) (Reporting by Tshepo Tshabalala; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)