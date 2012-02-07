JOHANNESBURG Feb 7 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange said on Tuesday its regulatory news feed was not working due to a technical glitch, the latest system trouble to hit Africa's biggest bourse.

A spokeswoman for exchange operator JSE Ltd said it was working to fix the problem. Companies are required to publish their earnings and trading updates via the news feed.

Separately, ArcelorMittal South Africa, the local unit of the global steelmaker, said it would not release it full-year results until the feed was working again.

ArcelorMittal had been due to release its results at 0600 GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Agnieszka Flak)