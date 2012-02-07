BRIEF-U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Growth from policies seen in 2018 -FBN Interview
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network
JOHANNESBURG Feb 7 The Johannesburg Stock Exchange said on Tuesday its regulatory news feed was not working due to a technical glitch, the latest system trouble to hit Africa's biggest bourse.
A spokeswoman for exchange operator JSE Ltd said it was working to fix the problem. Companies are required to publish their earnings and trading updates via the news feed.
Separately, ArcelorMittal South Africa, the local unit of the global steelmaker, said it would not release it full-year results until the feed was working again.
ArcelorMittal had been due to release its results at 0600 GMT. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Agnieszka Flak)
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network
* FY net interest income 159.9 million Danish crowns ($23 million) versus 168.2 million crowns year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 AirAsia Bhd posted a quarterly profit for 2016, despite a fall in aircraft operating lease income, and annual earnings hit a record high on increased passenger traffic through most of the year.