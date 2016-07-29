(Adds background)
JOHANNESBURG, July 29 South Africa's Financial
Services Board (FSB) said on Friday it would look into a
programming error that caused the JSE Ltd, which runs
the stock exchange, to publish incorrect data about the trading
of equities by non-residents.
"The error has raised concerns in the market and amongst
fellow regulators. The Financial Services Board wishes to assure
the market that it is looking into the circumstances of the lead
up and causes of the error, and will be taking appropriate steps
in this regard," the FSB said in a statement.
The incorrect data showed equity net purchases by
non-residents of 6.4 billion rand ($450 million) for May 2016,
63.8 billion rand for June and 27.9 billion rand for the first
three weeks of July.
The central bank said on Monday the revised data for equity
transactions by non-residents was net sales of 16.1 billion rand
for May 2016, net sales of 20.3 billion rand for June 2016 and
net purchases of 50 million rand for July.
"It is important that the reliability of information
released to the public by a market infrastructure, in this case
an exchange, is assured and maintained," the FSB said.
($1 = 14.1775 rand)
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)