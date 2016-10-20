(Adds quotes, background)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 South Africa's central bank
may be nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle but the
bar remains very high for reductions, Governor Lesetja Kganyago
said on Thursday.
The bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 7
percent for a third consecutive time in September, and has since
repeatedly said it might soon halt an incremental rise in
interest rates that started in early 2014 to tame inflation.
Speaking at a business conference, Kganyago said there had
been some improvement to the inflation outlook recently.
"The hiking cycle may be nearing its end. However, this does
not mean the interest rate reductions are imminent, as we would
like to see inflation more firmly within the target range on a
sustainable basis over the forecast horizon," he said.
"We are also clear that the bar for any future rate cuts has
been set very high."
The bank sees consumer inflation averaging 6.4 percent in
2016, outside of its target range of 3-6 percent, before
falling back within the range in 2017.
Headline CPI quickened to 6.1 percent year-on-year in
September from 5.9 percent in August, pushing back above the
central bank's 3-6 percent target range, data from Statistics
South Africa showed on Wednesday.
