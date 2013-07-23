* Headline EPS at 24.13 rand vs 23.88 rand
* Output flat at 21.6 million tonnes
JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South Africa's Kumba Iron
Ore reported little growth in first-half profit on
Tuesday, hit by a sharp fall in iron ore prices and a slow
return to pre-strike production at its flagship mine after
labour unrest last year.
The company, which contributes close to 40 percent of parent
Anglo American's profit, said headline earnings totalled
24.13 rand per share in the six months to end-June, from 23.88
rand a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa,
excludes certain one-time items.
Iron ore production totalled 21.6 million tonnes, in line
with the same period a year ago, with export sales down 3
percent to 20.1 million tonnes.
Kumba's flagship Sishen mine in the remote Northern Cape
province continued to suffer from low supply of high grade
material as it recovered from strike action in the last eight
months.
Around 300 workers started the stoppage in early October and
the mine resumed production just over two weeks later but
intimidation remained rife and the full workforce was only able
to return in December, costing the company more in lost
production.