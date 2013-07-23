* Operating profit dips 4 percent, costs meet guidance

* Contribution to Anglo underlying profit dips to $579 million

* Dividend edges higher

* Says has carried out review of Sishen, Kolomela mines

By Sherilee Lakmidas

JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South African miner Kumba Iron Ore reported a dip in operating profit in the first half, held back by weaker iron ore prices and a slow recovery at its flagship Sishen mine after crippling strikes last year.

Kumba - controlled by Anglo American and a major profit generator for the group - said headline earnings per share, the main profit gauge in South Africa, increased in line with forecasts to 24.13 rand in the six months from 23.88 rand.

But expected higher costs, flat first-half output and weaker export sales dragged down the operating profit, which slipped 4 percent, and Kumba's contribution to Anglo underlying profit - down almost 9 percent to $579 million.

Last year, Kumba contributed almost half of Anglo's earnings. This year, analysts expect the proportion to be roughly similar when Anglo reports on Friday, the first time it will do so under new chief executive Mark Cutifani.

Kumba's Sishen mine in the remote Northern Cape province continued to suffer from low supply of high grade material as it recovered from strike disruption.

Around 300 workers downed tools in early October last year and the mine resumed production just over two weeks later, but intimidation remained rife and the full workforce was only able to return in December.

The mine is expected to produce 37 million tonnes in 2013 and beyond. In contrast, Kolomela, which began producing 2011, saw volume increases in the six months to June this year - compared to 2012, a year when it was still ramping up. It will produce around 9 million tonnes in 2013.

Kumba Chief Executive Norman Mbazima said the company had conducted a technical and strategic review of Kolomela and Sishen, two key assets in the Northern Cape, aiming to achieve "a balance between production and costs for both mines".

Mbazima, who said the focus was optimisation and not cuts, said on a call with reporters that the review would be "firmed up" in the second half.

Kumba's fortunes in the first half contrast with those of larger iron ore producers Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton , which have both pumped up production despite cooler prices and fears of weakening steel demand - taking advantage of relatively low costs compared to their rivals.

Kumba said it expected iron ore prices to remain under pressure as supply increases in the second half, outpacing demand. But it still found room to increase its dividend to 20.10 rand per share, helping to lift its shares 1.7 percent in early trade.