JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, said on Wednesday it expected full-year earnings in 2014 to drop by at least 20 percent because of softer prices.

The company said it expected both headline and basic earnings to be at least 3.089 billion rand ($277.5 million) lower than headline earnings in the previous year of 15.443 billion rand and basic earnings of 15.446 billion rand.

The decrease in full year earnings were partly offset by a weaker exchange rate during the period, Kumba said.

Spot iron ore prices hit their lowest since 2009 on Tuesday amid a supply glut and a slowing economy in top market China that has made the commodity among the hardest hit this year.

