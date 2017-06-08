JOHANNESBURG, June 8 South Africa's Chamber of
Mines said on Thursday that coal producers and unions had agreed
to retain a collective bargaining framework for wage talks in
2017, defusing a potential source of friction.
"The parties agreed that the 2017 wage negotiations will
take place centrally under the auspices of the Chamber of
Mines," the chamber said in a statement. The producers involved
are Anglo Coal, Delmas Coal, Exxaro Coal Mpumalanga
, Kangra Coal, Koornfontein Mines and Glencore.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) had
threatened to go on strike if the companies had pushed ahead
with a plan to negotiate wages on a company-by-company basis,
instead of collectively as an industry.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Boyle)