(Corrects percentage increase and amount of unsecured lending)

PRETORIA May 27 South Africa's unsecured credit levels are still too small to pose a risk to its banking industry, the deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank said on Monday.

Unsecured loans - which are not backed by collateral and therefore riskier and more lucrative for banks - totalled 453 billion rand in March 2013 ($47 billion), an increase of 24 percent from a year earlier, Lesetja Kganyago said.

"Measured against the total banking assets of 3.6 trillion (rand), bank exposure to unsecured lending still remains non-systemic and do not pose any threats to the stability of the banking system as a whole," Kganyago told reporters at a briefing.

Analysts and investors have been increasingly worried lenders, especially African Bank Investments and Capitec Bank Holdings, could be hit by a wave of souring loans after years of rapid growth in consumer lending.

African Bank, which specialises in unsecured loans to low-income borrowers, posted a 26 percent drop in first-half profit this month, sparking a rout in its share amid concern the lending boom is starting to unravel. ($1 = 9.5587 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; writing by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)