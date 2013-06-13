By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG, June 13 A slowdown in the growth
of unsecured lending in South Africa was a welcome relief given
the rising levels of souring loans on banks' balance sheets, the
country's financial regulator said on Thursday.
The market for unsecured loans, which are not backed by any
form of collateral, has grown rapidly in recent years as the
country's leading banks such as Standard Bank joined
niche lenders African bank Investments and Capitec Bank
Holdings in the risky but profitable sector.
Unsecured credit rose by nearly a quarter in March to 453
billion rand ($45.60 billion) from a year ago, the South African
Reserve Bank said last month, slowing from a peak annual growth
rate of 30 percent in November 2012.
"I was uncomfortable because it was growing too quickly,"
said Rene Van Wyk, the Reserve Bank's registrar of banks. "We
were more concerned with a prolonged high growth rate but we are
satisfied that it has now dropped.
"They're (the banks) all reporting increased levels of bad
debts and as a result of that they've slowed down their growth,"
he added.
In May, African Bank, which helped to pioneer unsecured
lending in Africa's top economy, posted a 26 percent drop in
first-half profit and wrote off 445 million rand of bad loans,
sparking a rout in its shares.
The lending spree has helped prop up South Africa's
otherwise lacklustre growth in recent years. Unemployment
remains around 25 percent, putting pressure on consumers.
Household debt averages more than three quarters of disposable
income.
The deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago
said last month that unsecured credit levels were still too
small to pose any threat to the stability of the banking system
when compared with overall banking assets of around 3.6 trillion
rand.
($1 = 9.93 South African rand)
