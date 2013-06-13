JOHANNESBURG, June 13 A slowdown in the growth of unsecured lending in South Africa was a welcome relief given the rising levels of souring loans on banks' balance sheets, the country's financial regulator said on Thursday.

The market for unsecured loans, which are not backed by any form of collateral, has grown rapidly in recent years as the country's leading banks such as Standard Bank joined niche lenders African bank Investments and Capitec Bank Holdings in the risky but profitable sector.

Unsecured credit rose by nearly a quarter in March to 453 billion rand ($45.60 billion) from a year ago, the South African Reserve Bank said last month, slowing from a peak annual growth rate of 30 percent in November 2012.

"I was uncomfortable because it was growing too quickly," said Rene Van Wyk, the Reserve Bank's registrar of banks. "We were more concerned with a prolonged high growth rate but we are satisfied that it has now dropped.

"They're (the banks) all reporting increased levels of bad debts and as a result of that they've slowed down their growth," he added.

In May, African Bank, which helped to pioneer unsecured lending in Africa's top economy, posted a 26 percent drop in first-half profit and wrote off 445 million rand of bad loans, sparking a rout in its shares.

The lending spree has helped prop up South Africa's otherwise lacklustre growth in recent years. Unemployment remains around 25 percent, putting pressure on consumers. Household debt averages more than three quarters of disposable income.

The deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago said last month that unsecured credit levels were still too small to pose any threat to the stability of the banking system when compared with overall banking assets of around 3.6 trillion rand. ($1 = 9.93 South African rand)