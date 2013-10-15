JOHANNESBURG Oct 15 South Africa's Liberty Holdings expects its African business outside of South Africa to contribute up to 9 percent of profit in four years, from just 2 percent now, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

South Africa's third-largest insurer by market value has pushed into Africa since 2006, building a presence in 14 sub-Saharan countries including Kenya, Nigeria and Botswana.

"There has been a big focus outside South Africa, and the markets are not small in terms of number of people," Bruce Hemphill told reporters at a briefing in Johannesburg.

"The growth we are seeing out of those businesses is high."

The insurer and asset manager that is majority owned by Africa's biggest bank, Standard Bank, has been keen on an acquisition in Nigeria to shore up its insurance arm but has so far been unsuccessful.

But there are prospects for a tie-up between Liberty's asset management unit Stanlib and a Nigerian asset manager that is also associated with Standard Bank, said Thabo Dloti, the head of Stanlib, at the same briefing.

Liberty is also looking to expand its business in South Sudan and Angola, two oil-producing companies with significant inflows of dollars, and Rwanda. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)