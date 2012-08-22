European shares up, Unilever and Pearson weigh on FTSE - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 World No. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Wednesday it had received a wage increase demand from its workers in South Africa, raising the prospect that a mine dispute at fellow producer Lonmin could spread.
Amplats spokesperson Mpumi Sithole told Reuters the formal demand was handed in by workers not by union representatives.
"We have until Friday and we will be getting back to them by then," Sitole said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 * British energy supplier Centrica said on Monday it has created a new venture called Centrica Innovations (CI) to identify and accelerate new technologies. * CI will deliver a new venture fund to invest in start-ups. Up 100 million pounds ($125 million) will be invested over the next five years. * CI will complement Centrica's existing business. It will identify and invest in technologies and ideas to deliver new products and services to its customers. * Europe's bigg