LONDON Aug 17 "You can never have enough
enemies," Tiny Rowland once boasted, but even the buccaneering
tycoon who built what is now Lonmin plc might blench before the
"perfect storm" it faces after South African police killed 34
strikers at its Marikana platinum mine.
Never a stranger to controversy - in its days as Lonrho, a
British conservative prime minister of the 1970s famously called
its then head the "unacceptable face of capitalism" - Lonmin can
add human misery and a public relations nightmare to the labour
struggles and falling demand afflicting all platinum producers.
The company already has one of the most pressured balance
sheets in the sector and if production remains stalled after the
bloodshed its hopes of limiting a shortfall in its 2012 output
target and meeting debt-to-earnings commitments may dim further.
"Do yesterday's events change the picture for Lonmin? I do
think yes, they do. What we would like to see is obviously the
speedy resolution of this conflict and the striking rock drill
operators return to work as quickly as possible," said Panmure
analyst Alison Turner as investors stayed bearish on the stock.
"I think the kind of violence that you saw yesterday makes
that increasingly difficult."
Adding to Lonmin's woes, it announced on Thursday that well
regarded chief executive Ian Farmer, a veteran of the group
since well before the board ousted the late and controversial
Rowland in 1994, was seriously ill in hospital.
"I just couldn't think of any more bad things that could
happen to them," said a second industry analyst who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "It's the perfect storm."
Lonmin shares dropped over eight percent to their
lowest in London since 2008 on Friday, before recovering to
close down 1.3 percent at 619.4 pence near the close.
DEMAND DOWN, COSTS UP
Like its peers, the world's third biggest platinum miner has
struggled with soaring wages and languishing prices, which have
been hit by weak demand among car and truck makers, who use the
metal in catalytic converters, and for jewellery. Struggles with
unions in South Africa, saw Lonmin sack, and then mostly
re-hire, 9,000 workers last year after an unsanctioned walk-off.
But violence this week, fuelled by inter-union rivalries, is
unprecedented and threatens the miner's already troubled efforts
to secure a profitable future by ramping up key shafts and
bringing down costs. Even before this week, Lonmin had said it
was slashing spending plans to preserve cash.
It has said it is keeping basic services ticking over at
Marikana to speed up a return to work, as and when the mine can
put behind it Thursday's bloodbath, which plunged South Africa
into agonised examination of its post-apartheid economy. But it
has also already warned it will miss its full-year output target
of 750,000 ounces of platinum and investors are fretting.
The clashes have put what was already one of the most
pressured balance sheets in the sector under greater strain,
prompting analysts to speculate on an overhaul of its finances,
either via debt restructuring or a discounted cash call.
Lonmin has agreements with lenders that require it to keep
the ratio of net debt to core profit at no more than four times.
That will be tested next month, but is already seen strained.
"Lonmin just doesn't have the balance sheet resilience to
sort of cope with a prolonged strike," said another London
industry analyst who declined to be named. "We always thought it
was going to become strained come the first half of 2013.
"But now there's concern beginning to grow that actually the
year ending in September could see a covenant breach."
RIGHTS ISSUE?
Lonmin has an unenviable combination of expensive
operations, hefty capital commitments and net debt estimated by
analysts at Nomura to hit $400 million at the full year. But
raising capital from shareholders may also pose problems.
"Pricing a rights issue on the basis of the long-term
attractions of unique assets is extremely tricky, so we have
neither added to nor reduced holdings," an executive at one of
the company's 15 largest shareholders said. "Xstrata, with their
25 percent stake, must be watching with furrowed brows."
It is unclear that miner Xstrata, which took a $514
million hit over its Lonmin stake at the half-year and is in the
throes of a takeover, would back a share sale, analysts said.
The final number of ounces lost and the ultimate impact on
Lonmin's balance sheet are still unclear, but analysts say that
unlike larger rival Impala - scene of clashes in South
Africa earlier this year that forced the closure of the world's
largest platinum mine - Lonmin would struggle with a long halt.
Analysts at Credit Suisse estimated a disruption of similar
length to Impala's would cost Lonmin more than 100,000 ounces.
That would spell trouble for the company, which traces its
roots back a century to the London and Rhodesian Mining Company.
It owes much of its present asset base to Roland "Tiny" Rowland,
the entrepreneur raised in Germany who courted African leaders
and feuded with the British establishment for three decades as
he built Lonrho into a diversified conglomerate from the 1960s.
Though a bitter takeover feud in the 1980s with
Egyptian-born Mohamed al-Fayed for London's luxury department
story Harrods left Lonrho, for once, empty-handed, it still had
a global portfolio ranging from hotels and trading to
newspapers.
But after Rowland was ousted in a boardroom coup in 1994 it
sold off most of its other interests and, a year after Rowland's
death, the remaining, mining business was renamed Lonmin.
The boom in catalytic converter use as governments battled
to cut exhaust emissions saw the streamlined platinum company
flourish. But as demand now slumps, miners strike and debts
rise, even Rowland might now feel it has too many enemies.