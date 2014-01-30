JOHANNESBURG Jan 30 World No. 3 platinum
producer Lonmin has revised its wage offer to
South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
(AMCU), which has been striking over wages for a week, a company
document showed.
The new offer provides for increases ranging from 7.5
percent to 9 percent in year one of the proposed three-year
agreement, falling far short of AMCU's demands for a 12,500 rand
($1,100) per month "living wage".
AMCU will take the offer to its members on Thursday, but it
is unlikely to get approval as the deal does not meet the
union's demands, dashing hopes of an end to a strike that has
hit over 40 percent of global platinum production.
Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum
have also been affected by the strike.
AMCU chief negotiator Jimmy Gama told reporters on Wednesday
the union was not satisfied with the offer.
The 12,500 rand a month demand would be more than double
current pay levels - an increase the three companies say they
cannot afford.
The companies had previously offered 7.5 to 8.5 percent.