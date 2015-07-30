* Platinum producers hit by falling prices, rising costs
* Lonmin seen bleeding more quickly than others
* Shares hit lowest levels since 1979
By Silvia Antonioli and Ed Stoddard
LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, July 30 Platinum producer
Lonmin is facing its deepest crisis to date, hurt by a
downturn in the metal and haunted by a mixture of bad luck and
debatable management choices that are putting its survival at
risk.
Times are tough for everyone in the platinum sector.
Producers are squeezed between soaring costs and a rout in
platinum prices to lows not seen since the 2008 financial crash.
But Lonmin is bleeding more quickly than the others and its
apparently inexorable decline has become evident this year.
Its shares dropped this week to their lowest since Jan.
1979. Pre-tax losses last year were $326 million.
Glencore's decision to sell its 23.9 percent stake earlier
this year was the latest blow to Lonmin, whose name is tied to
the tragic 2012 Marikana mining strike.
"Glencore's exit was clearly a no confidence vote on the
sector but foremost on a company that is disadvantaged versus
the other big players," said Ingo Hofmaier, director at
London-based merchant bank Hannam & Partners.
"The situation is critical. Raising capital now will put
pressure on the share price and as the highest-cost of the big
producers, Lonmin is the first to feel the pain and the need to
restructure."
At current spot prices, Lonmin is burning cash at a rate of
$240 million per year and might end this financial year with a
debt of $380 million, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.
Things will get worse if prices don't recover.
Citi analysts forecast that Lonmin's net debt/Ebitda, a
measure of its leverage, will baloon from 0.73 this financial
year to 7.8 the next.
In what is seen by many as a last attempt to buy time, chief
executive Ben Magara outlined a plan last week to close
cash-burning shafts and cut thousands of jobs in the face of
plunging platinum prices, but failed to convince investors on
the day.
"Lonmin is defending value for all stakeholders in
responding to the platinum pricing crisis by taking swift,
decisive even though difficult measures," Magara said.
Some argue that more drastic measures are needed to turn the
company's fortunes around, and a rights issue might be necessary
to shore up its balance sheet.
Details of the restructuring expected later this year will
be key for investors to decide whether to continue to support
the company after the heavy losses.
"The details and implementation of the operational plan are
critical. Any equity investor needs the certainty that the
operational side is solid," said fund manager Hanre Rossouw at
Investec Asset Management, one of Lonmin's largest shareholders.
"You can't just throw money at the problem."
LAST AMONG THREE
Lonmin was the last among the three largest producers to buy
platinum concessions in South Africa and the geology of the
mines it bought was less attractive than rivals Anglo American
Platinum and Impala Platinum.
But it managed to make the most out of it.
"They were able to apply good metallurgical processes to
what was difficult ore bodies and they were very successful,"
said a South-Africa based platinum mining veteran. "They
developed a culture that was more innovative and nimble than the
bigger producers. They were regarded as more clever."
With demand for automobile exhaust catalysts booming, Lonmin
thrived.
Buoyant growth in platinum demand convinced chief executive
Edward Haslam to embark a growth campaign in the early 2000s
aiming to expand production by 20 percent to 1 million ounces.
The was the first strategic error, according to industry
observers.
"They were carried away with expansion plans in the early
2000s," said the mining veteran. "The market did like Haslam's
idea, even though it was impractical. The trouble with these
deposits is that you have to accelerate spending to expand
capacity as you go deeper underground."
Lonmin raised capital and was at the peak of its expansion
cycle when in the 2008 credit crunch hit its balance sheet hard.
It has needed two rights issues since 2009 and many think it
might need a third one soon as its $560 million bank loan
maturing in 2016 could be difficult to refinance.
Compounding its problems, prices of by-product rhodium
collapsed in 2008.
"Lonmin's ore mix means that its production of rhodium is,
on a relative basis, higher than that of its peers'. So when
rhodium prices crashed in 2008, Lonmin lost a greater component
of its revenue than its rivals and this had an upward impact on
its unit costs, moving it up the cost curve," said William
Tankard, director of precious metals mining research at GFMS.
BRAVE OR FOOLHARDY
Haslam's successor Brad Mills, an American who had worked at
BHP Billiton, focused on an attempt to mechanize
labour-intensive mines.
The company pushed for mechanisation from 2004 only to
abandon its efforts - and its chief executive - four years later
largely because of geological issues and high costs.
"Mills' was a brave move but maybe foolhardy. And
shareholders paid the price of it," said Stuart Murray, the
former head of platinum producer Aquarius, who has also held
roles at Impala Platinum and other mining firms.
Adding to its woes, in August 2012 a strike hit Lonmin's
Marikana mine, unleashing a wave of violence that killed 44
people, including 34 strikers shot dead by police.
Another platinum mining strike in 2014, South Africa's
longest and costliest, hit Lonmin more than its peers as unlike
the others - with assets in Zimbabwe and other parts of South
Africa - virtually all of Lonmin's operations are concentrated
in the strike-affected area of Rustenburg.
The company - also hit by technical issues halting its
smelters - has struggled to recover since.
"Whether they can survive is going to depend on platinum
prices and on whether they can fix themselves for a new reality
of lower margins," Murray said. "They have to hold discussions
with the government and with the unions to try to save what was
a national treasure which is now a shambles."
($1 = 0.6413 pounds)
