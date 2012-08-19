* Employees could be sacked if they do not report for duty
* Union boss not sure if workers will return
* South Africa to hold inquiry into killings
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 Striking workers at the
world's No. 3 platinum producer Lonmin , where
44 people have been killed in a week of violence, face possible
dismissal if they do not return to work on Monday, a company
spokeswoman said.
Last week, 34 people were gunned down by police in a hail of
bullets from automatic weapons when authorities moved in against
3,000 striking workers armed with machetes, spears and handguns
who were camped on a hill at Lonmin's Marikana mine, about 100
km (60 miles) northwest of Johannesburg..
"The final ultimatum has been extended to Monday, the 20th
following Thursday's events," spokeswoman Gillian Findlay said
on Sunday.
"Employees may be dismissed if they fail to heed the final
ultimatum," she said.
London-based Lonmin accounts for 12 percent of global
platinum output. It is already struggling with low prices, weak
demand and may miss its annual production target of 750,000
ounces as the quarter to the end of September is typically its
best.
The strike was sparked by a turf war between the powerful
National Union of Mineworkers and the upstart Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union, which has accused NUM of
caring more about politics than workers in mine shafts.
NUM has been a breeding ground of leaders for the ruling
African National Congress party and one of the union's former
top officials now sits on Lonmin's board as a non-executive
director.
Ten people were killed prior to the police shooting,
including a NUM shop steward who was hacked to death.
NUM General Secretary Frans Baleni, on a nationally
televised talk show, said on Sunday he was not sure if the
miners would return to work.
The deadly protest could also hurt the ANC and its
long-standing labour allies by laying bare workers' anger over
enduring inequalities in Africa's biggest economy.
Ousted ANC youth leader Julius Malema turned up the heat on
his rival President Jacob Zuma at the weekend by telling a group
of cheering miners at Marikana that Zuma was more interested in
protecting mine owners than workers.
Platinum sells for about $1,440 an ounce but a worker
drilling underground at tonnes of rock face to extract it makes
less than $500 a month.
Zuma has called the killings "shocking" and called for a
commission of inquiry to look into the matter.
Zuma has declared a week-long period of mourning from Monday
to commemorate the lives of South Africans who have died
violently, including those killed at the Lonmin mine.