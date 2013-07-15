JOHANNESBURG, July 15 Lonmin said on
Monday it would give the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) the
boot this week, allowing it recognise the rival Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) as the main union at
its South African operations.
NUM had gone to South Africa's Labour Court to try to
protect its dominant position at the world's third-largest
platinum producer but the case was thrown out on Monday, the day
before its majority membership deal expired.
"NUM will formally be de-recognised as the majority union on
Tuesday, which opens the way for Lonmin to cement a deal with
AMCU," Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said. "We are hoping that this
will now lead to peace and stability at our mines."
In the last 18 months, AMCU has won over thousands of
members from the NUM, a key ally of the ruling African National
Congress, which faces an election in less than a year.
More than 50 people have died in the union turf war, which
has cost platinum and gold producers billions in lost revenue
and led to credit downgrades for Africa's largest economy.
AMCU is fast becoming a serious player in the mining
industry and was recognised as the majority union at Impala
Platinum and at Sibanye Gold's Driefontein
mine last week.
The union also made its first appearance at the two-yearly
gold industry wage talks last week, despite its slower
membership growth in the bullion sector.
AMCU's emergence as a majority union has upped the stakes in
the wage talks, with demands for a doubling of basic pay set
against collapsing bullion prices and shrinking profit margins.